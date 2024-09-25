Fazl says constitutional amendment bill should be passed through mutual consent

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the constitutional amendment bill should be passed with mutual consent of all political stakeholders.

JUI-F chief said he did not support amendment for any personal gain while adding all political stakeholders made efforts for former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry but it did not go as planned.

He said two provinces of the country are controlled by a crowd in which religious parties were given power through manipulation.

He added the writ of the state has diminished in Balochistan and KP while urging the state to deliver on its goal to make the lives of the people safer.