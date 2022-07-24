Fazl says institutions have to stay within limits

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the institutions have to stay within the limits.

According to a private news channel, he chaired the party’s core members meeting on the current political situation at his residence in Islamabad on Sunday. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Akram Durrani, Senator Kamran Murtaza and other leaders participated in the consultation meeting and made some decisions. In the meeting, a senior jurist in the party, Senator Kamran Murtaza briefed the meeting participants on legal issues about Hamza Shehbaz’s case in Supreme Court. All the JUI members took the decision that the party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman will go to the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday) along with the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Addressing the party members in the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said institutions have to stay within limits as the PDM leadership will not remain silent anymore.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made telephonic contact with Maulana Fazl and discuss the strategy for hearing of Hamza Shehbahz case in the Supreme Court. They also discussed the issue of filing a petition for the full court.

