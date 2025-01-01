Fazl says nation stands united if India resorts to aggression

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday called for the unity of the Ummah, urging all Muslim nations to come together on Palestine, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and India.

Addressing a moot on Palestine and Maulana Hamidul Haq, Maulana Fazl said that supporting the people of Palestine is a religious duty.

Talking about Israeli aggression in Gaza, JUI chief said the world may call Palestinian as terrorists but JUI deems them as Mujahideen.

Maulana Fazl said that all political parties and the nation will support the army in case of Indian’s aggression. He stated that the entire nation was united on Kashmir issue and against India.

He advised the powerful to take all stakeholders on board before taking key national decisions.

He lamented over Pakistan’s poor economic condition which he termed was owing to weak policies of the state.

Fazl said Pakistan’s borders with all neighbours are closed, people’s goods are being wasted. He said while countries like India, China, Iran, and Afghanistan are progressing but Pakistan is going backward.

He claimed that some people in Pakistan are working to accept Israel, but JUI will continue to raise its voice against it.

Maulana Fazl paid tribute to Maulana Hamidul Haq Shaheed and the famous Islamic school Darul Uloom Haqqaniyya, where got education for eight years. “Whatever I am today is because of Haqqaniyya,” he said. Maulana Abdul Haq, Maulana Rashidul Haq Sami and Sirajul Haq and others participated in the moot.