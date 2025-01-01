Fazl speaks after Trump brokers ceasefire between Pakistan, India

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman praised on Saturday the nation’s unity following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Expressing his thoughts, Rehman said: “With the help of Allah, His support and the steadfastness of the nation, Pakistan has emerged successful,” said Rehman. He extended congratulations to the entire nation, political leadership and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resilience and unity.”

“May Allah accept the martyrdom of innocent civilians in the recent conflict,” he added. He said that the conspiracy by India and Israel to plunge the region into fire and bloodshed had failed.

“A strong defence force, backed by determined political leadership and national unity, has compelled the enemy to retreat.” He prayed, “May Allah Almighty continue to protect us from all kinds of trials.”

“May Allah safeguard our beloved homeland. May the nation be blessed with the true essence of an Islamic welfare state,” he said.