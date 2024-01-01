Fazl stands firm despite govt’s ‘sweet-talk’

ISLAMABAD: Amid government efforts to muster support of its allies and disgruntled partners ahead of potential judiciary-centric legislation, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that he will not support any legislation contradictory to Constitution and remain part of the opposition.

“I am and will remain part of the opposition,” the veteran politician said during a meeting with former senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at his residence in Islamabad. His remarks came days after the veteran politician apparently lowered his rhetoric against the coalition government led by the PML-N after months after accusing it of coming to power via rigging in the February 8 elections.

Addressing the National Assembly session last week, Fazl had said that they had to accept the present “Form 45 or 47” parliament — reference to the alleged manipulation in the election results — and use it to address all the national issues. Fazl’s statement received scathing criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who termed it an act of legitimising the current regime amid parliamentary cooperation agreement among the two parties.

Sources told media that Muhammad Ali Durrani held a lengthy meeting with JUI-F chief at the latter’s residence on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. During the meeting, both politicians discussed ongoing political issues and future course of action, the insiders added. Durrani also took Fazl into confidence over his political interactions.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F chief claimed that the incumbent rulers would not be able to gain support for a legislation “that contradicts the Constitution of Pakistan and democracy.” Furthermore, he said, the government’s existence and its actions were contradictory to the interests of the people. “Supporting such a government is tantamount to make the people angry.”

“We want to come into power only with the votes of the people of Pakistan,” Fazl said, reiterating that they will not allow anyone to steal their mandate once again. Durrani, while responding to JUI-F chief’s remarks, said that he was “standing on the right side of history”, adding that Maulana has always remained “faithful” to political traditions and democratic values. — Agencies