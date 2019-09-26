Fazl to confirm anti-government march’s date after September 30

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, said on Thursday that he would confirm the date of his anti-government march after September 30.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Fazl said his party didn’t want a clash with any institution, yet Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to go home.

He said the incumbent government was an “illegitimate” and “incompetent” one.

On September 18, the JUI-F chief had announced that his party would organise the ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

Nawaz Sharif, the jailed former prime minister, has also lent his support to Fazl in this regard. He apprised his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif of his decision at Kot Lakhpat prison on Thursday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far maintained its distance from the JUI-F’s march.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said a few days ago that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s [Fazl] raising and he will have our moral and political support,” Bilawal had said.