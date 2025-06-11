Fazl urges govt to withdraw proposal seeking Trump’s nomination for peace prize

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that US President Trump’s claim as of standard-bearer of peace has proved false therefore Pakistani government should withdraw its proposal seeking nomination of Trump as Nobel peace prize, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing the party meeting in Murree, JUI chief said the blood of Afghanistan and the Palestinians is flowing on America’s hands, how can it be a proponent of peace. Fazl said the situation in the region is currently worrying, as there was an economic war going on in the world at the moment.

JUI chief said when the Chinese economy was booming in the Middle East, in such time, US was trying to stop it by demonstrating her military power.

Maulana Fazl claimed Trump won US presidential election with the slogan of peace but he had proven false.

What kind of peace is supporting Israel in Palestine and Lebanon and in Syria, Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned.

He said when Pakistan destroyed India’s defense system, then Trump came in the middle and said that he had arranged ceasefire.

Fazl said after supporting Israeli attack on Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iran, how can this be a sign of peace?

JUI chief said US President had invited Army Chief for dinner, on which the rulers of Pakistan were so happy that they recommended giving the Nobel Prize to President Trump.