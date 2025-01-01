Fazl urges Muslim countries to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged Muslim countries to end their silence over the ongoing genocide in Gaza and take steps to end Israeli aggression.

Addressing a large public gathering in Karachi, he stated that Ummah must unite to abolish the Israeli state, as Israeli has an illegal occupation on Arab land.

JUI chief said the people of Gaza are not alone and that the workers of JUI stand with them. He condemned Islamic governments for failing to act, despite the martyrdom of over 60,000 Palestinians, including more than 20,000 women and children. “If these deaths can’t wake you up, then nothing will,” he declared. He added that most Muslim rulers have become puppets of the United States and have lost their dignity.

He criticized global powers for their support of Israel and questioned their moral authority.

“There was no Israel a century ago it was imposed on Palestinian land through conspiracies,” he said.

Maulana rejected any suggestion regarding the recognition of Israel by Pakistan, calling it a betrayal of the nation’s ideology. He also condemned efforts to normalize relations with Israel, saying those advocating for such ties would face public backlash.

He accused the West, particularly the US and Europe, of double standards on human rights, adding, “If the killing of 60,000 Palestinians doesn’t shake their conscience, what will?”

The JUI-F leader announced a Million March in Lahore on April 27 to show solidarity with Palestine and said the time had come for Muslims to rise together. “We will not let rulers sleep peacefully until they fulfill their religious and moral duties,” he concluded.