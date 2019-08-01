‘Fazl used opposition parties for his vested political interests’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following opposition’s shocking defeat in the upper house of Parliament, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman used other parties for his vested political interests and to avoid accountability.

“Despite having not enough representation in Parliament, he [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] used this no-confidence motion for his petty political interests… it is regretful that other major parties were used,” he said in a media talk Thursday.

The opposition, which required 53 of the 64 senators’ votes to send Sanjrani packing, fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced.

The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 cast against.

The PTI senator said the no-trust motion bid was against the sanctity of the institution.

Terming the poll transparent, Faraz said the victory margin for Sanjrani would’ve been huge had horse-trading taken place.

“The election was held according to the law, and those who voted against their party cannot be labelled as sell-outs,” he said, adding that disagreement with party policy could be the reason for their ‘betrayal’.

Shibli said Sanjrani’s victory was a victory of the upper house, and offered an olive branch to the opposition by urging them to set aside differences and work with the treasury benches for legislation in the public interest.