Fazl wants consensus before moving constitutional amendment in NA

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday urged the government to accept its suggestions related to the constitutional amendments in order to reach consensus.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

“We can reach the consensus if government shows some flexibility,” said the JUI-F chief.

He added that the JUI-F has started deliberations on the draft provided by the government.

According to JUI-F chief, he had rejected the draft that was provided in the ‘black bag’ and people also supported his stance.

“JUI-F and PPP will now share the draft with the PTI to reach consensus,” he added.

The veteran politician said that the judiciary shouldn’t be divided over the retirement issue of an individual.

“It took nine months to discuss the 18th amendment and therefore we want to thoroughly study the draft,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that complete consensus of all parties on constitutional amendment was needed.

He made these remarks in the Parliament’s special committee session on Friday, saying they have been making efforts since a month for consensus on the amendment.

Bilawal revealed that PPP has submitted its draft on establishment of constitutional court and mechanism of appointment of judges in the court.