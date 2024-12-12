Fazl warns of nationwide protests over Madrasa Registration bill’s delay

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned the government of nationwide protests if the notification for the Madrasa Registration Bill is not issued promptly.

Addressing a press conference, he emphasised that, under the constitution, a bill automatically becomes an act if not signed within 10 days. He criticised the government for delaying the notification despite the bill’s unanimous approval in both houses of Parliament.

Fazlur Rehman pointed out that the draft, presented by the Ministry of Law, was agreed upon during discussions on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, with the involvement of major parties, including the PML-N and PPP.

He raised concerns about institutional interference in decision-making processes and expressed alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in the southern districts, accusing the government of driving the country towards chaos.

The JUI-F chief announced a party meeting on December 16 and hinted at the possibility of pursuing legal action if the issue remains unresolved.