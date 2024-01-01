Fazlur Rehman asks PTI to ‘quit assemblies’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ‘quit assemblies’ and hit the street against the incumbent government.

According to inside story of the meetings between Fazlur Rehman and PTI leaders, the JUI-F chief advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come out of assemblies and join the street movement for solution of problems, the sources said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rejecting the advise of Fazlur Rehman said the party already made a mistake by coming out of assemblies in the past.

A decisive meeting on forging alliance between the JUI-F and PTI is likely to be held next week, the sources said.

Earlier on May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that said that assemblies were ‘sold’. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

“The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable,” he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people’s voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

Courtesy: ARY News