Fazlur Rehman castigates govt over legislative changes

PESHAWAR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has said that the recent legal changes in Pakistan have led to increased political unrest and widespread public suffering.

He criticised the government for focusing on political manoeuvring while neglecting the urgent need to restore peace and address the growing concerns of the people.

Speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman highlighted the impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which he claimed was being used to undermine human rights.

He stated that the amendment has paved the way for rapid, unchecked legislation, which has put the public in a vulnerable position. “People in our own country are now being portrayed as suspicious to the world,” he said, condemning the lack of transparency and accountability.

Fazlur Rehman also addressed the changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, noting that the 26th Amendment had removed a controversial clause that once presumed every citizen a criminal by default.

In response to the November 24 protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his uncertainty about the motives behind the protests while emphasising the suffering of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fazlur Rehman also pointed out the worsening security situation in Balochistan, where he claimed the government’s authority was visibly eroding. “The situation in Balochistan is dire, and the government needs to take sustainable steps to address the growing unrest there,” he added.

On November 11 during his visit to the Cathedral City of Wakefield, Fazlur Rehman denied knowing anything about the release of Imran Khan, the founder of PTI.

Speaking to the media, he stated, “The release of the PTI founder seems unlikely at the moment.” He had further stated that while political changes were uncertain, he was not aware of any deal regarding Imran Khan’s release. “I cannot comment on hearsay,” Fazlur Rehman had remarked.

Responding to questions regarding his alleged involvement in securing bail for Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and his sisters, JUI-F’s chief had clarified that these cases were handled ‘independently’. He also stressed that the public had the right to protest and that PTI’s demonstrations should not be restricted.

Fazl had also commented on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, noting that the month-long negotiations had led to a reduction in the draft from 56 clauses to 22.

In his media talk, he criticised the compromising nature of the top cadres of political parties, attributing this as the reason for Pakistan’s ‘frail democracy’. Despite these criticisms, Fazl had expressed his support for a strong military, emphasizing that a robust army was necessary for a secure Pakistan.