Fazlur Rehman convenes APC to formulate future strategy of Azadi March

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened All Parties Conference (APC) at his residence to formulate future strategy for the Azadi March, on Monday (today).

All opposition parties have been invited to attend the All Parties Conference (APC).

According to sources, Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the APC as he is scheduled to address a public rally in Bahawalpur on Monday. Bilawal Bhutto will be represented in the APC by the PPP senior leaders.

Sources further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif s participation in the APC is also in doubt as he is due to attend party s Central Executive Committee meeting in Lahore. He will be represented in the APC by senior PML-N leaders.

Meanwhile, leadership of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Party (NP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees will attend the All Parties Conference.

Sources also said that the future course of action regarding anti-government Azadi March and sit-in will be decided in consultation with other political parties during the All Parties Conference.