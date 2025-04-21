Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders call for Muslim unity on Palestine issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced the formation of a new platform named “Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummat”, which would include all religious parties to promote Islamic unity and defend the sanctity of sacred causes like Palestine.

Earlier, he met with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman at the JI headquarters in Mansoorah, Lahore. This was first formal meeting between the two major religious parties in six years.

Accompanied by key JUI-F leaders including Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Amjad Khan, and Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Fazlur Rehman held extensive talks with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and JI leaders including Liaqat Baloch, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Dr. Farid Paracha, Maulana Javed Kasuri, and Ziauddin Ansari.

The meeting focused on the country’s prevailing political landscape, with both sides expressing concern over the deteriorating national condition and the urgent need for unity on the issue of Palestine.

Addressing a joint press conference following the meeting,

Fazl said that the current situation in Gaza has created deep concern among the Muslim Ummah.

“There must be a clear and unified stance of the Muslim world on Palestine,” he remarked. He also criticized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its weak response on the burning issue of Gazans genocide.

Fazlur Rehman also strongly rejected people traveling to Israel via secret routes, calling them seekers of cheap fame. “They are not Pakistan’s representatives,” he declared.

He also commented on the concept of Jihad, calling it a sacred obligation. “Jihad is not like offering prayer—it is subject to strategic wisdom and planning.

Anyone contributing to the cause of Palestine, in whatever capacity, is fulfilling a form of jihad,” he said.

Referring to those mocking the term jihad, Fazlur Rehman dismissed them as “non-serious and clownish,” stating that such ridicule has no impact on sincere believers.

Turning to domestic issues, Fazlur Rehman reiterated JUI-F’s stance on the controversial Mines and Minerals Bill and raised objections on the issue of water canals.

He also criticized the central government’s handling of provincial rights.

“Our manifesto is clear—every province has the right to its own resources,” he stated, adding that Sindh’s people must be heard when they raise legitimate concerns.

He noted that this dismissive attitude from the federal government in the past led to disputes such as the Kalabagh Dam and has now affected other inter-provincial matters.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and other JI leaders echoed similar concerns and agreed on building a coordinated political response.

Both parties confirmed participation in a massive rally planned at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 27, urging the people of Punjab to join in support of Palestine.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also mentioned his longstanding relationship of respect with Jamaat-e-Islami and said he had long planned to visit Mansoorah.

He added that his recent visit was also an opportunity to express condolences over the passing of veteran JI leader Professor Khurshid Ahmed.

Meanwhile, separate reports revealed that the JUI-F Central General Council, chaired by Fazlur Rehman, has opposed forming any alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The party leadership suggested launching an independent anti-government movement and establishing contacts with other political forces.

JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah also ruled out an alliance with PTI, stating that the party failed to address JUI-F’s concerns over the past three months and lacked internal trust to initiate meaningful dialogue.

“We can go issue-to-issue with PTI in Parliament if necessary, but we cannot stand with them as political allies,” Hafiz Hamdullah asserted.