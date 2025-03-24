Fazlur Rehman, Sarfraz Bugti discuss issues pertaining to law and order situation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Quetta on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The meeting held at the residence of JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wasay in Quetta during which issues pertaining to law and order situation in Balochistan came under discussion.

The two leaders also discussed overall political and security situation in the country.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Quetta to condole the death of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed. He was received at the airport by Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Agha Mahmood Shah and other JUI-F leaders.

He went to the residence of late Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and offered Fateha. He also offered condolences to the family of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.