FBI told Harris campaign it was target of ‘foreign actor influence operation,’ official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign said it was notified by the FBI last month that it was “targeted by a foreign actor influence operation,” a campaign official said on Tuesday.

“We have robust cybersecurity measures in place, and are not aware of any security breaches of our systems resulting from those efforts,” the official said, adding that the campaign remains in communication with authorities.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bureau said on Monday that it was investigating after Republican rival Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said that it had been hacked.

The Trump campaign blamed Iran and pointed to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that indicated that Iranian government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a “high-ranking official” on a US presidential campaign in June.

The Iranian government has denied hacking the Trump campaign.