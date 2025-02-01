FBI Uncovers Thousands of New JFK Assassination Records

Washington, D.C. (February 12, 2025) – The FBI has discovered approximately 2,400 previously unrecognized records related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

The newly found files are being transferred to the National Archives for declassification as part of Trump’s directive to release all remaining JFK-related documents, along with files on the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is a big one,” Trump said, emphasizing that the long-awaited revelations could reshape historical understanding.

The discovery adds to decades of speculation, with polls consistently showing public skepticism about the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Source: Al Jazeera