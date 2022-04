F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of ninth and tenth classes.

According to FBISE, the annual exams for nine and tenth classes will start on Tuesday, 17 May, and end on Tuesday, 7 June. The practical exams will begin on Monday, 6 June.

Following is the final date sheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022: