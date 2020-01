F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring Member Legal & Accounting Customs Fazal Yazdani Khan in the Board-in-Council Meeting.

All the members of Federal Board of Revenue attended the meeting and paid tribute to the services of retiring officer. Acting Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue Nausheen Javed Amjad presented a shield to Mr. Fazal Yazdani Khan.