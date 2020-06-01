FBR collects taxes, duties of Rs227b during May

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue has collected taxes and duties of 227 billion rupees during May 2020.

According to a statement of FBR, 3,518 billion of revenue has so far been collected this year, with an increase of 7.7 percent compared with the 3,266 billion collected till May last year.

FBR has managed to collect 90 percent of total revenue target of 3908 billion for the current Financial Year despite Corona Virus outbreak, slowdown in economy and impact of lockdown on businesses.