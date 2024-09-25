FBR decides to impose 15 restrictions on non-filers

10 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to impose 15 new restrictions on non-filers.

Sources said that initially, only five restrictions will be imposed on non-filers who would not be able to purchase vehicles and property, while they will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Furthermore, the non-filers will not be able to open current account in any bank of the country and cannot make investments in mutual funds.

Moreover, the government will trace these non-filers with the help of latest technology and algorithms.

The government in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will enhance monitoring of non-filers income, business dealings and other suspicious transactions.

An ordinance will be promulgated after getting a nod from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

It is necessary to mention here that FBR collected Rs25 billion from non-filers during previous fiscal year.

Sources further said that Federal Board of Revenue will expand manpower and automation on different entry points of the country to curb smuggling.

You may also like