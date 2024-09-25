FBR decides to impose 15 restrictions on non-filers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to impose 15 new restrictions on non-filers.

Sources said that initially, only five restrictions will be imposed on non-filers who would not be able to purchase vehicles and property, while they will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Furthermore, the non-filers will not be able to open current account in any bank of the country and cannot make investments in mutual funds.

Moreover, the government will trace these non-filers with the help of latest technology and algorithms.

The government in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will enhance monitoring of non-filers income, business dealings and other suspicious transactions.

An ordinance will be promulgated after getting a nod from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

It is necessary to mention here that FBR collected Rs25 billion from non-filers during previous fiscal year.

Sources further said that Federal Board of Revenue will expand manpower and automation on different entry points of the country to curb smuggling.