FBR directs its field offices to resolve pending pension cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all its Field Formations to resolve all the pending pension cases of employees. In the month of August, twenty pending pension cases of employees of RTO Sargodha have been indicated. Majority of these pension cases are pending with District Accounts office. FBR has issued directions to Regional Tax Office, Sargodha to coordinate with the District Accounts Office for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees in case of delay beyond one month after retirement and complete the pending cases being processed in RTO by 30th September, 2020.

Similarly, FBR (HQ) has also directed RTO, Islamabad to coordinate with AGPR and resolve the pending pension cases of all employees retired from January to June, 2020. Moreover, RTO Islamabad has been directed to coordinate with the AGPR for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees.

Urdu version of income tax returns uploaded by FBR

FBR has achieved another milestone in improving service delivery standards by launching Urdu versions of Income Tax Return for salaried individuals (wizard view), simplified single page Tax Return for small retailers and wealth statement.

Urdu versions of the returns are available on Iris web portal. In its efforts to improve tax systems and taxpayer facilitation standards, FBR will soon be launching Urdu versions of other online Wizard based returns and mobile Tax Asaan app.