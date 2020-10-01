FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns to Dec 8

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified the extended deadline for the filing of income tax returns. The board extended the date for filing from September 30 to December 8.

On Tuesday the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directed its field offices of Inland Revenue to remain open late hours on Wednesday (September 30) to facilitate taxpayers in payment of duty and taxes.

In an office order issued by the FBR, all chief commissioners of IR were instructed to observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on Wednesday to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.