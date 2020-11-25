FBR issues clarification on news item

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the news item captioned as “How smuggling is bleeding Pakistan’s revenue dry” published in the Express Tribune on 25 November 2020. FBR has clarified that the reporter has used a study of 2018 pertaining to smuggling of goods, the numbers of which have become outdated due to various policy and administrative measures taken by the government. The Federal Government is fully cognizant of the issue of smuggling and its negative impact on the economy. Therefore, recently, Federal Government has introduced national counter smuggling measures.

The news item points out that around 74% of the mobile phones used in Pakistan were smuggled into the country which is factually incorrect. Pakistan Customs in coordination with PTA has introduced DIRBS (Device identification, registration & blocking system) for registration of mobile devices. Now any non-duty paid/ smuggled phones cannot be used in Pakistan without payment of due taxes and registration with PTA.

During 2019-20, Pakistan Customs has collected Rs 54 billion as revenue through DIRBS without involving any human intervention and thus completely eliminating the usage of smuggled devices in Pakistan. This successful intervention has attracted huge investment in the country and now 17 companies are manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan.