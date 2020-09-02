FBR performance

Surprisingly, FBR showed some improvement in tax collection in July by collecting Rs.57 billion more than the set target. But, as usual, its performance remained sluggish in August and missed the target by Rs.18 billion. If it fails to fetch tax revenue of Rs.376 billion in the current month, then International Monetary Fund (IMF) will press for their traditional shock therapy of bringing the second minibudget in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which has always been a baggage of regressive indirect taxes. First minibudget has come by way of increasing petroleum product prices. Despite almost stable prices of crude oil in the international market, prices petrol and diesel were increased by Rs.15. OGRA has sent a summary of increasing petroleum product prices by Rs.7 per liter, which has been temporarily put on hold.

Over the past 13 years, the ruling leadership, including the present one, has been forced by the FBR bureaucracy to beat an insulting retreat from its decision to reform the tax administration. The prevailing tax regime is highly regressive, unproductive and non-transparent. The honest taxpayers from all walks of life would gladly pay their due taxes if tax collectors show honesty and cumbersome tax regime is simplified. Majority of tax return files are from the salaried class. There is greater reliance for revenue mobalisation from direct taxes such as withholding tax on services, business and industry and advance income tax received from exporters and importers. The present tax regime is a major factor of stagnation and strangulation of economy in addition to low tax-GDP ratio.

The topnotch bureaucracy of the FBR has always been a stumbling block in the long overdue reforms of this organisation. In the present government, they first resisted the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi from private sector as Chairman FBR and later compelled him to opt for long leave as measure of gracefully quitting his job. The incumbent government wanted to bring structural reforms in the FBR to convert it into an efficient Tax Authority. The move was defeated. Hence the outmoded and obsolete tax collection machinery cannot be restructured.

Willingly or unwillingly, FBR has failed to carry out the documentation drive of large informal economy, which is essential for expanding the tax base of the economy, largely through direct taxes. Moreover, it failed to plug the loopholes in sales tax regime; although the end user is paying 70 percent of sales tax as 17 percent sales tax is levied on manufacturing, distribution, whole sale and retail sale stages. It was decided to install point of sale system (POS) at 17,500 business houses across the country. Yet again the target of installing POS has not been achieved. The business turnovers registration provides a correct barometer for income tax assessment.

A major budget proposal was on the table to integrate National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to unearth the hidden assets of citizens to increase the number of potential tax payers for enhancing revenue collection. The multilateral donor agencies have been suggesting for the same since, 2010. This would have also provided real-time access to data of provincial land and tax authorities, housing societies and telecommunication companies. For this purpose, inclusion of new sections in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and Sales Tax Act 1990 were proposed to legalize access to NADRA database. Had the proposal been approved by the Federal Cabinet for inclusion in the Finance Bill, it would have been difficult for the opposition to oppose it in debate over budget. However, it was dropped discretely, which implies that pressure group within the ruling party may have put up stiff resistance to its approval. Linking of FBR with NADRA would have brought greater transparency in the taxation system.

There is dire need for tax reforms to stimulate economic growth. The reforms should be focused on documentation of informal economy, preventing tax evasion, lowering the rate of withholding tax rate, reduction in the number of indirect taxes, taxing all incomes at source and simplifying tax laws.