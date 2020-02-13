FBR uncovers benami property in Umerkot

F.P. Report

UMERKOT: Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday launched crackdown against benami (undeclared) properties in Sindh’s Umerkot district.

According to the tax collection authority, FBR launched a crackdown in Sindh’s Umerkot and confiscated property having a total area of 1,011 acres and owned by four persons, namely Lalo Mal, ML Gandhi, TL Gandhi and KL Gandhi.

The FBR sources said actual beneficial owners of the property are someone else.

Back in July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally seized (benami) property of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The property was registered in the name of his servants. Tanvir’s benami property had been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

His servants Abdul Aziz, Azhar Ali, Mubin Maroof, Sahajahan Begum and Raja Shakorr were sent legal notices by FBR informing them about the development and the consequences.

According to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi one lac five thousand people had benefited from the Assets Declaration Scheme thus far.