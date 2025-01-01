FC convoy targeted in Noshki suicide blast; Five killed, dozens injured

F.P. Report

QUETTA : At least five people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and two civilians, were martyred while more than 40 others sustained injuries in a deadly explosion targeting an FC convoy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway (N-40) in Noshki, Balochistan on Sunday.

According to security sources, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The assailant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the FC convoy, causing a powerful blast that was heard far and wide. Following the explosion, security forces immediately responded, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, in retaliatory action.

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene, and an emergency was imposed at local hospitals.

Hospitals on high alert

The explosion triggered an emergency declaration at hospitals in Noshki.

According to hospital administration, five bodies and over 40 injured individuals were initially shifted to the Noshki Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Due to the critical condition of several injured, they were later airlifted to Quetta by helicopter for advanced medical care.

PM, officials condemn attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PM Sharif also directed authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the victims.

“The cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake our resolve. We stand firm in our fight against those who seek to destabilize Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated.

Balochistan government officials, including spokesperson Shahid Rind, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that such attacks are part of a larger attempt to create unrest in the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to countering terrorism and ensuring national security.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah strongly condemned the attack, expressing grief over the loss of lives.

Interior Minister Naqvi extended condolences to the families of the deceased, calling the attack a “barbaric act” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to combating terrorism. “Targeting innocent people is the height of brutality,” he said.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that enemy elements were attempting to destabilize the country but would not succeed. “We stand with the affected families in this hour of grief, and such cowardly acts cannot break the morale of the people,” he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also denounced the attack, terming terrorism the “biggest scourge” facing Pakistan. “Eradicating terrorism remains our top priority,” he asserted, offering prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, while security forces remain on high alert in the region. Further details are expected as the situation develops.