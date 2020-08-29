‘FCDO will focus on delivering UK aid with consultation of ICAI’

LONDON (APP): Taxpayers will see more value from aid spending following reforms to the independent body that scrutinizes UK aid, the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on August 29 (Saturday).

A UK statement of Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued

here today said, following the merger of the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) will be told to prioritize producing tangible, evidence-based recommendations to ministers to drive effective overseas development spending.

According to a statement Dominic Raab has commissioned a review of ICAI to begin this autumn, almost ten years after the body was first established.

The review will make sure ICAI’s remit, focus and methods were effectively scrutinizing the impact of UK aid spend, in line with the aims of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which will be launched on September 2 (Wednesday).

The merger of the UK’s diplomacy and development offices was announced in June as an opportunity for the UK to have even greater impact and influence on the world stage as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and prepare to hold the G7 presidency and host COP26 next year,the UK statement said.