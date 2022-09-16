FDIC Releases Results of Summary of Deposits Annual Survey

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today released results of its annual survey of branch office deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2022. The FDIC’s Summary of Deposits (SOD) provides deposit totals for each of the more than 79,000 domestic offices operated by more than 4,700 FDIC-insured commercial and savings banks, savings associations, and U.S. branches of foreign banks.

The SOD includes historical data going back to 1994 that can be analyzed using online reports, tables, and downloads. SOD users can locate bank offices in a particular geographic area and create custom market share reports for areas such as state, county, and metropolitan statistical area. Market share reports allow users to see market growth and market presence for specific institutions.