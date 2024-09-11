Fearing arrest, PTI’s Zartaj Gul seeks transit bail from PHC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul on Wednesday moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) for transit bail following the registration of case against her in Islamabad after September 8 rally.

Zartaj Gul in her plea stated that a case had been registered against her in Islamabad for ‘holding a public rally’. Citing, the arrest of many MNAs from the Parliament House, the former minister pleaded with the high court for transit bail.

On Monday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Later, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was released on the court’s orders.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.