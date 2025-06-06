Fearing chaos, Macron opposed to using military force against Iran for regime change

KANANASKIS, (Reuters): French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was against military action against Iran that could lead to regime change and potential chaos, calling for a ceasefire with a return to negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters, Macron said U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have changed his opinion since he met G7 leaders in Canada on Monday where Macron claimed Trump was pushing for a ceasefire.

“We don’t want Iran to get a nuclear weapon,” Macron said. “But the biggest error would be to use military strikes to change the regime because it would then be chaos.”