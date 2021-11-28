Fearless fighters against the covid conspiracy were shown their victims

Elena Karaeva

The world is building barricades, erecting barriers and introducing quarantines for those who return from travel to countries that are instantly “red” due to a new, even more infectious omicron strain.

The world acts as any person acts, whose house is in danger, and a terrible death from suffocation threatens his loved ones.

Decisions are made, and their implementation is no longer discussed by anyone.

The phrase about saving lives, whatever the cost, is again the main motto for doctors.

The day before, the day ceased to be languid for ev-eryone, except for a group of daredevils who decided to come to the Filatov hospital in Moscow, to the co-vid department, to see how, in fact, this very salvation, when the cost of effort and nerves is not taken into account, looks like.

Actually. Not how it all looks, sitting on a cozy sofa in a warm house, on a TV or computer screen, but how this salvation smells, what strength it costs, how much saliva and sputum needs to be pumped out before intubation, how to inject anesthetics before that, and at the same time to hear how life support equipment beeps and rings, calling on doctors and nurses to make another effort, grabbing by practically bare legs one or one who is about to leave for the next world.

The doctors are united – the intensive care units of the covid wards are filled and overcrowded almost exclusively with those who, for various reasons, refused to be vaccinated.

And the doctors invited the anti-vaccinations who came so that the opponents of vaccination (we will not now understand the shades of their propaganda of refusal of preventive injections of the anti-coronavirus drug) could see with their own eyes what they had done. To call a spade a spade, those who committed the deed came to see what it led to. If this couch hangout, whose criminals are Moscow bohemia, who almost always got into it because of family ties and belonging to famous surnames, had at least a drop of upbringing and the ability to reflect not only at the level of posting stories on Instagram and posts on FB, these the daredevils, after listening to the instructions from the doctors, would put on the required PPE and go to where the line between life and death runs.

Not on celluloid in the cinema, where they play a bunch of takes, not on the stage, where the performance is played in accordance with the poster repertoire, but there they would go, where people really die.

But these “leaders” were, as it were, frightened of public opinion. Frightened, they did not find anything better than to say that “they do not need PPE, because there is no virus, and everything that happens is a staging” to make them sell the vaccine.”

The accuracy of their quotation of the said meaning today does not have any, the essence is important: when fear paralyzes so much that it is no longer up to the smooth phrases that are more customary to put together by clicking on the keyboard or wearing the “Star of David” (insulting the memory of Holocaust victims in between times), say pompous speeches about “segregation”, only unintelligible public hysteria remains in reserve, more befitting a two-year-old child, moreover badly brought up, than bloggers, as they themselves assure, with convictions, knowledge and even talent.

Any fronda, if it is a fronda, and not a posture in search of cheap popularity, presupposes the presence of not only arguments, but also the ability to defend them publicly, and, most importantly, knowledge, even the most superficial, about what you are protesting against.

The second thing that the Fronda assumes in the civilized world in which these “crows” want to live and to which they periodically refer is a willingness to discuss with opponents. Including on the terms of opponents, sometimes in an environment far from psychological comfort.

This company of “kovid-gopniks” turned out not to be ready for either the first or the second, it just ran away, realizing that it would not be able to withstand not only the usual dialogue with the doctors, but also what it saw.

“Kovid-Gopniks” were let down not only by their nerves, but also by ignorance: it is one thing to tell naive users that “Gunzburg is a vaccine seller”, and quite another thing is to talk with the academician’s colleagues at the level that they, doctors and scientists ask, not “listener Ivan Ivanovich” (no offense, dear Ivan Ivanovich).

It’s one thing to see what intubation and pron-position are (this is when you lie on your stomach to facilitate the work of mechanical ventilation and provide the lungs with oxygen), and quite another thing is to sit in a living room with a fashionable designer interior and talk with your subscribers that “healthy lifestyle protects against infection. “

When reality, which is binary and binary – either the patient is pulled out of the other world, or not pulled out – comes into its own, then such a revision of what has been said can begin, such a reassessment of values can occur that these same “covid-gopniks” will rush themselves to the nearest clinic and, what the hell is not joking, to “Gamaleya” itself, in order to inject himself with the very vaccine that was so hateful to them before, and the restrictions for the unvaccinated will immediately turn out to be both correct and correct from their point of view, since they save lives.

Everything, any, including anti-auxers.

The day before, we saw everything that our civilization and culture deny and despise: we witnessed abusive behavior towards doctors, we saw what all the words are worth, all this chatter about the fact that “covid is specially sprayed with aerosols”, we appreciated the level of arguments of “kovid-gopniks”, ignorance, obscurantism and cowardly collective stupidity appeared before our eyes.

It would all be funny and amusing, and we, of course, over a wandering booth, consisting of actors and actresses of “large and small theaters” would laugh with pleasure if we, all of us, the nation, society, society, were not at war…

In a war, where doctors, scientists, specialists are on the front line, all our magnificent guard of rescuers and saviors, which we, in order to survive on our own and to help others survive, must help and support.

Well, as for “kovid-gopniks”, these amounts of pixels, as they write in entornetics, we will simply ban.

From a sense of self-preservation, firstly, and disgust, secondly.