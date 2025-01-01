Fed likely to keep rates steady again as Trump uncertainty spreads

WASHINGTON (AFP): The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to keep interest rates steady again at its upcoming policy meeting this week, treading carefully amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s disruptive economic policies, which include sweeping tariffs and spending cuts.

Since January, Trump has imposed levies on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China and on steel and aluminum imports, roiling financial markets and fanning fears that his plans could tip the world’s biggest economy into a recession.

The Trump administration has also embarked on unprecedented cost-cutting efforts that target staff and spending. The president has promised tax reductions and deregulation in the future.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized this month that it is the “net effect” of policy changes that will matter for both the economy and monetary policy.

Analysts widely expect the central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady between 4.25% and 4.50% after similarly doing so in January.

“Recent Fed commentary has reinforced a wait-and-see approach, with officials signaling little urgency to adjust policy as they assess the economic impact of recent policy shifts,” said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

Powell himself has said that policymakers are focused on separating signal from noise as the outlook evolves.

“We do not need to be in a hurry, and we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity,” the Fed chief added in a recent speech in New York.

‘No pressing need’

Economist Michael Pearce at Oxford Economics said he expects the Fed will not want to “overreact” to early signs that inflation may pick up or indicate that the economy is weakening more quickly than anticipated.

The Fed has previously kept rates elevated to tamp down inflation. Cutting rates, conversely, typically stimulates economic activity, providing a boost to growth.

“It’s a bit of a dilemma for the Fed,” Pearce said, as there could be conflicting signals.

ING analysts expect the Fed to signal that its base case remains two 25 basis point cuts this year, noting that “there is no pressing need for additional rate cuts given that unemployment is low and inflation is still tracking hot.”

Government data showed that the unemployment rate was 4.1% in February, and the labor market remained stable.

The consumer price index (CPI) – an inflation gauge – also came in at 2.8% for February, which was more incredible than expected but still some distance from officials’ 2% target.

This boosts expectations that the Fed would proceed cautiously as it seeks to lower inflation sustainably.

Inflation is “likely to remain above target through the rest of the year given the impetus from tariffs,” ING analysts expect.

They warned in a recent note that the use of levies could “escalate significantly” as Trump seeks to bring manufacturing back to U.S. shores, potentially triggering price hikes.

‘Volatility’

Pearce of Oxford Economics expects the economy to be strong enough to weather a downturn caused by tariffs, meaning the Fed will unlikely be forced to respond to weakening conditions.

But there remains a risk that more weakness comes through, he said, and that the Fed “will react to a growth scare and loosen policy sooner.”

Daco of EY said Powell “will have to tap-dance around policy uncertainty and its cousin market volatility” in a press conference after the Fed’s rate decision is announced Wednesday.

Private sector activity is slowing as policy uncertainty remains elevated, while stocks have pulled back notably, he said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is also likely to stall in the first quarter, in part due to weaker consumer spending.

“Powell may find it difficult to reaffirm that the economy is ‘holding up just fine,’ and that it ‘doesn’t need us to do anything,'” Daco added in a note.

Looking ahead, he warned that the Fed’s policy stance could shift rapidly with economic conditions.

“A reactionary monetary policy stance means policy direction could rapidly turn more dovish on weaker economic and labor market data, just like it could turn hawkish with hotter inflation readings,” he said.