Federal cabinet allows to present Census report before CCI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed presentation of the report of 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 before the Council of Common Interest for final approval.

Briefing media on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the cabinet which met in the federal capital, the cabinet also approved clearance of encroachments along the Margalla Road in Islamabad.

The Minister said the Interior Minister was permitted to amend the Exit Control List to implement courts’ decisions. He said the final approval in amending the ECL will be taken from the cabinet committee. He said the cabinet approved application of Pakistan Essential Services and (Mainten-ance) Act 1952 for another six months on the employees of Utility Corporation of Pakistan. It also accorded approval to amendments in the Capital Development Ordinance 1960 to promote public-private partnership projects. The minister said import of jet fuel JP-5 was also approved to meet the operational needs of Pakistan Navy.