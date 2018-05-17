federal cabinet approve placement Fata Reforms Bill in NA

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday approve placement of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill in the National Assembly under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday.

The cabinet members warmly welcomed the minister Ahsan Iqbal who was injured in an assassination attempt at a corner meeting on May 6.

The cabinet approved an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Russia on settlement of mutual financial claims and the obligations on operations of the former USSR.

Amendment in the policy of commercial import of arms and ammunitions, placement of National Disaster Management Authority under the Prime Minister Office and amendment in Master Plan of CDA, in Sub-Zone C of Zone IV of Islamabad were also approved by the cabinet.

The federal cabinet approved the signing of agreement on technical cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Territory and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka.

The cabinet gave approval of Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board, MP-I Scale under Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication and also amendment in Section 5 and Section 6 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as Amended vide PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007.

The cabinet approved appointment of date of coming into force of the University of Baltistan Order, 2016, ratification of notifications of tariff determinations/decisions by NEPRA issued by Power Division, implementation of Peshawar High Court Judgment in Writ Petition No4169 P/2015 on 31-01-2018, and deletion of Synthetic Fiber Development and Application Centre and Plastic Technology Centre Karachi from the Administrative Control of Textile Division.

The federal cabinet also gave approval to the signing of MoU on water resources management between the governments of Pakistan and Australia, ratification of the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on May 9, and approval for Legislation for the establishment of Al-Karam International Institute, Bhera- Placement of the bill before Parliament.

The cabinet approved formation of a committee for implementation of the orders of Supreme Court, in Human Rights Case No623-P/2017 (in the Matter of Substandard Cardiac Stents).

