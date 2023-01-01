Federal cabinet approves establishment of five special courts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given approval for the establishment of five new special courts to stop smuggling across the country.

Sources said that three special courts will be set up in Balochistan, one each in Punjab and Sindh.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the summary sent by Ministry of Law and Justice through circulation.

Sources said that the special anti-smuggling, customs and taxation courts will be formed in Karachi, Quetta, Chaman, Noshki and Multan.

These courts will be formed under the Customs Act, 1969.