Federal cabinet decides to fail PTI’s Long March- Sanaullah

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet decided to fail PTI’s bloody Long March and government is taking all possible measures to stop PTI from creating chaos and disorder in the country through propagation of its misleading agenda. It was shared by the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah along with leaders of coalition parties during a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah was of the view that the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) long march has nothing to do with democracy and politics; rather the PTI Chairman ordered his gangsters to spread anarchy and unrest to ruin democracy in the country.

The Interior Minister said that the government respects the public rights including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and democratic protest but the government could not allow anybody to stage a bloody march.

According to him, protection of peoples’ lives, public and private properties is a primary responsibility of the government and the government will fulfill its duties at all cost.

Sanaullah was of the view that PTI leadership himself has called the march a bloody long march so the government can’t afford to let them go in their own way, because PTI did not fulfill its commitment made by the capital administration during its previous march date back in 2014.

While referring to yesterday’s killing of a police constable during a raid at PTI’s leader residence, the Interior Minister said that the PTI leadership has moved from abuses to bullets and the PTI Chief is continuously provoking his followers on violence.

Responding to a media query regarding deployment of military in the capital, Rana Sanaullah said that the Army and Rangers can be deployed in the capital if local administration deems necessary.

While speaking to the occasion, PPP leader and Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs, Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PTI leadership aims at creating anarchy in the society so the decision of failing PTI’s long march had been made by the coalition government unanimously.

Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad has said that the government would not allow the PTI violent mob to ruin the country’s politics and economy.

While speaking to the occasion, MNA and leader Jamhoori Wattan Party Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said that PTI Chief Imran Khan illusion that incumbent government and its allies fear of his long march toward the capital is wrong.

According to him, if the PTI Chief submits an affidavit in the court guaranteeing a peaceful rally and safety of public lives and property the coalition government can facilitate PTI long march, however PTI leadership is aimed at spreading anarchy and unrest in the country, therefore the government would deal with a violent mob appropriately.

