Federal cabinet grants NOC to General (retd) Raheel Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to former Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif, sources informed Media News.

According to sources, the decision was taken during the federal cabinet’s meeting held last week and a report pertaining to the NOC of the former COAS has been submitted in the Supreme Court.

In December, the Supreme Court had stated that the foreign employment of General (retd) Sharif would end with immediate effect if he was not granted a NOC within a month.

In its judgement, the apex court had stated that only the federal cabinet could grant permission to a former government servant to seek or take up employment as an officer of a foreign government.