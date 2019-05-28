Federal Cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet at its meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday emphatically decided that zero tolerance will be shown towards the handful elements conspiring to put the national dignity, image and security at stake.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly denounced the recent attack on a security check post in North Waziristan.

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the meeting offered Fateha for the FC personnel martyred in the despicable incident.

Later briefing the media about the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan recalled that the tribal people have rendered innumerable sacrifices for peace and stability of Pakistan.

She however regretted that certain elements through their acts have put the peace and prosperity of tribal areas at stake.

The special assistant also reminded that the Prime Minister announced development schemes worth 102 billion rupees to heal the wounds of the tribal people.

She said the prime minister has also brought the tribal people into the main political process and his initiative also started a new chapter of peace and development in the areas which were once considered no go areas.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said incidents such as attack on the security check post is a conspiracy to impede the development of the tribal districts.

She said the cabinet expressed reservations on the acts of these handful militant elements and decided that the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments and the entire Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder for the protection of rights of the tribal people.

Special Assistant on Information said the Prime Minister had already asked the provinces to contribute three percent from the NFC to meet the development needs of tribal districts.

The cabinet also reviewed implementation of the decisions taken in the last forty two sittings. Firdous Ashiq Awan said of the 819 decisions taken by the cabinet, five hundred and eighty four decisions were implemented whilst implementation on the remaining has been made time bound.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant ministers to fulfill their responsibilities for implementation of the decisions taken in the best interest of the public welfare.

The secretary cabinet division informed the meeting that a mechanism has been put in place to ensure progress on the cabinet decisions.