Federal cabinet to discuss 11-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair federal cabinet meeting to discuss 11 point agenda, on Tuesday (today).

The federal cabinet meeting will review the tax amnesty scheme and other matters.

According to reports, cabinet will give the approval to withdraw bonds worth Rs 40,000 besides giving yes nod to senior citizen bill-2019 for the federal cabinet.

The meeting will also give the approval to form National Commission for safeguarding children rights in the country.

Approval to issue work visas to the citizens of South Korea is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Shifting of hospitals from provinces to the federation, the appointment of managing director of private power infrastructure board and Hajj plan-2019 will also be approved.

Cabinet will be given a briefing on federal government Ehsas program. The meeting will also review the implementation of the decision taken in previous meetings of the cabinet.

In the last meeting of the federal cabinet held on June 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had briefed the cabinet about his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet had discussed matters pertaining to the formation of inquiry commission and the implementation of the ‘Tax Amnesty Scheme’.