Federal cabinet to discuss 13-point agenda today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda in today’s meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Officer, on Thursday.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet and it will also approve a health agreement with Palestine.

“The appointment of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman and members are also on the agenda,” the sources said.

“Approval is also likely to be granted for a supplementary grant for the Pakistan Steel Mills and a special Rs5 million grant for Federal Investigation Agency (FIA),” sources added.

Moreover, approval is likely to be given to a supplementary grant for the Pakistan Steel Mills and a special grant of Rs5 million to the FIA.