Federal cabinet to discuss 15-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of federal cabinet on Tuesday (today) to discuss a fifteen-point agenda.

The session will hold discussions over the current political and economic situation of the country, sources said. Moreover, the participants of the session will decide about matter of Maryam Nawaz Exit Control List issue.

Besides reviewing the matters related the political scenario, the cabinet is likely to approve the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The appointment of a senior member in Federal Land Commission is on the cards and appointment of CEO of First Women Bank will also come under discussion.

The federal cabinet is likely to give approval for the appointment of Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights and its members.

A relief to the people living near Line of Control (Loc) through BISP is likely to be green signaled by the federal cabinet.

A briefing will be given to the premier over the vacant position of chief executive officers and managing directors in different ministries.

Earlier on December 3, the federal cabinet session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan had given go-ahead to 10-point agenda including the decisions of privatisation committee and establishment of special courts for minor children.