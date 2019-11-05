Federal cabinet to discuss country’s economic, political situation today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today).

The cabinet is slated to discuss the economic and political situation of the country with particular reference to the protest march of JUI (F).

The meeting is also expected to approve the restructuring of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Earlier on November 4, Monday it was reported that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman will call off its ‘Azadi March’ in a day or two as talks with the government’s negotiation team has reached the final stage.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief will call off its ‘Azadi March’ after not getting support assured by opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The backdoor talks of government with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are under process, while it was revealed that opposition parties have put forward a recommendation of launching country-wide protests in place of calling off ‘Azadi March’, said sources.

Sources said the Chaudhry brothers were playing a major role in the negotiations between opposition parties and government for the peaceful end of Azadi March.

Meanwhile, the talks between the government’s negotiating committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee are under process to find an amicable solution to the imbroglio involving the JUI-F’s protest in the federal capital.