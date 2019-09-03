Federal cabinet to discuss eight point agenda including situation in Occupied Kashmir today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting to discuss eight-point agenda including situation in Occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday (today).

The federal cabinet will review situation in Occupied Kashmir while closure of Pakistan airspace for India will also come under discussion during today meeting.

The federal cabinet will also review the proposal to regularize thousands of daily wages employees working in the federal educational institutions during today’s meeting. The meeting will also approve the Real Estate Regulation and Development Ordinance 2019.

The cabinet will also approve the formation of a committee to finalize the first Islamic calendar. The cabinet will also give approval to an agreement between Pakistan and Malta to end visa restriction for diplomatic staff.