Federal cabinet to discuss political and economic affairs today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet to discuss the current economic and political state of affairs, JUI-F’s anti-government Azadi March, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Federal cabinet will provide briefing to the premier on the vacant posts of chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors (MDs) in the ministries.

Certain issues pertaining to the multi-storey buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar will also be discussed.

The matter of amendments to the Civil Aviation Rules, 1994, will also be analysed.

The cabinet is scheduled to approve transfer the Federal Government Artist Fund from cabinet division to information division.

Today’s meeting will also approve appointment of the Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs as a member of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The salary of the director general of the Central Directorate of National Savings will also be approved. Moreover, the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Act, 2019, will be granted approval.

The appointment of the board of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited and the Pakistan LNG Limited will be re-approved.

Furthermore, the cabinet will approve cancellation of the contract of the managing director of the Pakistan LNG Ltd. (PPL)

The cabinet chairman will also approve the issuance of grants to the aforementioned dedicated property. Finally, the meeting will approve issuance of grants to the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).