Federal cabinet to discuss seven-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss a seven-point agenda, on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, the session will hold discussions over the current political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will review the government’s strategies and the opposition’s ongoing Azadi March led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Besides reviewing the matters related to the political scenario, the cabinet is likely to approve the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) members.

A briefing will be given to the premier over the vacant position of chief executive officers and managing directors in different ministries. The appointment of members of the board of authority under the Healthcare Regulation Act is also among the key points of the session’s agenda.

A briefing will also be held over the formulation to accelerate resolutions of the complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis at Citizens’ Portal besides reviewing the progress of implementation over the previous decisions made by the federal cabinet.

Earlier on November 5, the federal cabinet had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles which was discussed among the 10-point agenda in the session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.