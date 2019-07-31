Federal government announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Aug 12

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced that Eid ul Azha holidays in Pakistan will be from August 12 to 15, according to a notification.

“It is notified for general information that 12th to 15th August, 2019 (Monday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid ul Azha,” the Interior Ministry announced in its notification.

“17th August 2019 (Saturday) will be a working day,” it added.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah (SWT).

Believers sacrifice animals, distribute the meat among the poor and needy, and relatives, followed by festivities and greetings.