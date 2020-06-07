Federal government sabotaged our efforts against virus: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday blamed federal government for the spread of coronavirus in the country and asked how long can country endure the current leadership crisis.

Bilawal Bhutto has accused federal government of sabotaging efforts of Sindh and CM Murad Ali Shah to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Addressing a Press conference at Sindh Assembly auditorium along with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Murtaza Wahab, the PPP Chairman announced that his Party has planned all part conferences (APC) at the provincial level on the prevailing #COVID-19 situation across Pakistan, and the issue of the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Bilawal noted that #COVID-19 outbreak and spread in the country was not accidental but it’s spread was allowed deliberately through inaction and creating confusion. However, he pledged that “we will do our utmost to save the people from this pandemic.”

He said that Prime Minister speaks lied that the coronavirus has spread at its own naturally and displayed in inability to stop it’s spread adding that it was now common opinion among the people that the coronavirus outbreak-spread has not just been a natural calamity but PTI and its leaders were involved in its spread in Pakistan. He further stated that Sindh government’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus were forcibly sabotaged while Federal government didn’t prepare itself to fight against the viral spread and protect the population.

He said that pressure is mounting on hospitals in Karachi and there will be no space for more patients and asked who should be held responsible for this dire situation?

Bilawal said that doctors and nurses are still ringing the alarm bells but to no avail. “Don’t listen to me, listen to the front-line soldiers, what will happen if we seek opinions from the traders about the pandemic?”, adding that it was ironical that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t to see doctors, nurses or medical professionals to seek their opinion on the virus.

He said that health workers have the right to get security risk allowances because their lives are at serious risk. PPP Chairman pointed out that the people were being deceived by the representatives of the Federal government and there should also be an FIR against those who spread propaganda. He condemned attacks on doctors adding that despite the non-cooperation of the Federal government, the Sindh government will try to reduce the damage caused by the pandemic and it will continue to increase the capacity of corona testing though the testing facility in Sindh is comparatively greater than other provinces.

Bilawal said that the Federal government was fooling the people by playing with statistics. The number of patients in HDU is increasing.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has the lowest testing rate and the highest mortality rate and asked how long the people will endure the incompetence of PTI government. PPP Chairman asked the federal government to correct its attitude as it has left the people, doctors and nurses on mercy of the nature and has proved to be working for the rich in the name of the poor. He said that the position of PPP on Pakistan Steel is clear. What is the justification for making ten thousand people unemployed during such raging pandemic? He said that the PPP had been warning the government about locusts for posing grave threats to our agriculture crops endangering population with food insecurity. Federal government had promised aerial spraying on locusts in May-June which was not done so far, he added.