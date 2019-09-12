Federal govt decides to file reference against CEC Sardar Raza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has decided to file a reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan for refusing to take oath from the new members belonging to Sindh and Balochistan, on Thursday.

According to local news channel report, the government has completed the legal consultation regarding the reference at Supreme Judicial Complex.

The government representative said that the federation appointed members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but CEC has refused to take their oath which is against the constitution.

Sardar Raza is no more eligible for the post of CEC after breaching the constitution, government stance told.

The sources further told that request to sack Sardar Raza will be made in the reference.